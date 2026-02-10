Haryana CM disburses Rs 1,431 crore to over 56.34 lakh beneficiaries under 18 welfare schemes

Chandigarh, Feb 10 (PTI) In a push to DBT-driven welfare, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday disbursed Rs 1,431 crore to over 56.34 lakh beneficiaries under 18 public welfare schemes, one of the largest single-day benefit releases by the state in recent months, an official statement said.

The disbursement includes the fourth installment of the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, social security pensions, cooking gas subsidies under the Har Ghar-Har Grihini Yojana, and incentives for milk producers, underscoring the government's emphasis on targeted support for women, elderly, the vulnerable and small producers, the statement said.

Saini said the scale and extent of the disbursement reflects the state's reliance on direct benefit transfers (DBT) to improve efficiency, reduce leakages and ensure that welfare support reaches intended beneficiaries without intermediaries.

He said under the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, an amount of Rs 193 crore was transferred directly into bank accounts of over 9.22 lakh women beneficiaries, taking the cumulative release under the scheme to Rs 634 crore across four installments.

The scheme provides monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,100 to eligible women aged 23 years and above from families with annual income of upto Rs 1.80 lakh.

Saini said around 10.51 lakh women applied for the scheme through the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi mobile app, launched on September 25, 2025, to mark the 109th birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay. Of these, over 9.22 lakh applicants were found eligible after scrutiny.

He said as per the announcement, February 2026 onwards, Rs 1,100 will be credited directly to beneficiaries' savings accounts each month, while Rs 1,000 will be placed in a government-operated fixed deposit account, also noting that all eligible women within a family can avail benefits under this scheme.

The chief minister said the state has released Rs 1,098 crore towards old-age, widow, differently-abled and other social security pensions, benefiting 34.14 lakh people.

Acknowledging complaints related to pension delays and income-based eligibility, the government has directed additional deputy commissioners in all districts to conduct dedicated grievance redress hearings twice a week -- every Monday and Thursday -- to ensure timely and impartial resolution.

Saini said under the Har Ghar-Har Grihini Yojana, an amount of Rs 38.97 crore has been credited as subsidy for November and December to 12.62 lakh women who refilled LPG cylinders.

The scheme enables eligible women to obtain gas cylinders every month at a subsidised rate of Rs 500. Earlier, on January 17, subsidies amounting to Rs 18.56 crore were released to nearly 6.09 lakh beneficiaries.

Cumulatively, Rs 223.31 crore has been transferred to 14.38 lakh women under the scheme so far.

Additionally, Rs 101 crore has been released to 36,000 beneficiaries under the Mukhya Mantri Dugdh Utpadak Protsahan Yojana (MMDUPY), aimed at strengthening the rural dairy economy and providing assured income support to small milk producers.

Cooperation Minister Arvind Sharma, Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana and Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi were also present on the occasion. PTI SUN ARB ARB