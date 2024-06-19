Haryana CM disburses Rs 79.69 crore to over 1 lakh workers under 18 schemes

Chandigarh, Jun 19 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday disbursed Rs 79.69 crore into the accounts of over one lakh workers under 18 schemes and launched two new schemes for them.

Saini launched the initiatives for the workers during 'Shramik Jagrukta Evam Samman Samaroh' held in Jind, said an official statement. Haryana faces assembly elections later this year.

During the event, Saini disbursed Rs 79.69 crore directly into the accounts of 1,02,629 workers under 18 schemes, it said.

Launching the new schemes, Saini said under the 'Kanyadan evam Vivah Sahayata Yojana', workers will receive Rs 1.01 lakh for their daughters' weddings, with 75 per cent of the amount being provided three days before the wedding.

"Other initiative launched by the chief minister includes Mukhyamantri Shramik Panjikaran Protsahan Yojana, providing an incentive of Rs 1,100 to the workers upon registration," it said.

Haryana Industries and Commerce and Labour Minister Mool Chand Sharma was also present at the event.

On the occasion, Saini also announced an initiative offering registered workers a pilgrimage at the government's expense.

Under this, the government will provide free to-and-fro journey in air-conditioned buses for registered workers visiting Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the chief minister stated that he had directed the officers to prepare a list of workers who had not received any benefits due to any reason and to release benefits to all simultaneously.

According to the statement, financial assistance of Rs 12.18 crore was deposited into the accounts of 1,206 workers under the Kanyadan evam Vivah Sahayata Yojana, scholarships totalling Rs 1.25 crore were given to 379 meritorious children of registered workers under the scholarship scheme.

Benefits totalling Rs 9.95 crore were also disbursed directly into the accounts of 19,925 workers under the cycle scheme and Rs 15.90 crore to 19,880 workers for purchasing tools.

Criticising the opposition, Saini said the Congress leaders claim that if they come to power, they will close various portals started by the present BJP government.

"When the Congress leaders talk about closing these portals, it reminds people of corruption, because during the Congress government, the workers did not receive benefits, but the present state government has ensured that benefits reach every section through the portals," he said.

Earlier speaking on the occasion, minister Sharma emphasised the significant contribution of the workers in taking Haryana to new heights. He expressed gratitude to the chief minister for providing various benefits to the workers. PTI SUN KSS KSS