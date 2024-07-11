Haryana CM distributes property certificates to 5,000 people

Gurugram, Jul 11 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh distributed property certificates on Thursday under the Mukhyamantri Shahri Swamitva Yojana to 5,000 people in Manesar.

Under this scheme, the traders who have been renting for more than 20 years have been granted ownership rights to their property at the collector rate.

The move comes a few months ahead of the assembly elections to be held in Haryana.

According to an official statement, while congratulating the beneficiaries at the state-level registry distribution and Urban Lal Dora Property Certificate distribution programme held in Manesar today Singh said people had been suffering from this Lal Dora problem for a long time.

Many individuals had property in urban areas but lacked ownership rights. Numerous disputes were ongoing in court, creating an atmosphere of fear among people that they might lose their property, he said.

If someone wanted to sell their property, they could not do so, nor could they secure a loan against it. The present state government has resolved this issue, alleviating the public fears, he added.

"During the 2019 elections, we had promised in the election manifesto to give ownership rights to all such people and today 5,000 people have benefited. They have got the ownership rights," the chief minister said.

He said of the properties located inside Lal Dora, about two lakh citizens across the state have got the benefit of property.

"After today, no one can remove them from their property. From today, you have become the owner of your properties. These are the properties whose revenue officials did not have the record of rights," he added. COR PTI KSS KSS