Haryana CM felicitate Manu, Sarabjot at his residence in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Aug 9 (PTI) Olympic medalists Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh on Friday here met Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini who hailed their performance in the Paris Olympics.

Bhaker, won a bronze medal in the 10m air pistol event, also met Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at his residence here.

Bhaker combined with Sarabjot also won the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal at the Games.

Bhaker is the first Indian athlete in the post-independence era to win two medals in a single Olympic Games.

At his official residence here, Haryana CM Saini congratulated both the sportspersons, who were from Haryana, for their performance at the Paris Olympics.

The players were accompanied by their parents. Manu hails from Jhajjar while Sarabjot is from Ambala.

"The whole country is impressed and excited by Manu-Magic. The whole world is illuminated by the aura of your talent and every Indian is feeling happy," said Saini in a post on X while speaking about Bhaker.

"The country's brave daughter was welcomed and felicitated at the Chief Minister's residence. You are a new source of inspiration for the daughters of Haryana. You have increased the pride of the state by winning two bronze medals in the same Olympics. My heartfelt gratitude and congratulations to you for making 140 crore Indians proud," he added.

Saini also said, "Sarabjot Singh, who proved at the global level what is the strength of the sons of our Haryana.

By getting a bronze for the country in mixed shooting, you have done what is the identity of our Haryana soil. I am happy to welcome you at the Chief Minister's residence." "This is a moment of pride for all of us and you, Sarabjot Singh, have given this opportunity to all of us Haryanvis," said Saini.