Haryana CM felicitates Yuzvendra Chahal for T20 World Cup win

Gurugram, Jul 11 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday felicitated cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal here for winning this year's T20 Cricket World Cup.

Saini, during a meeting to felicitate Chahal at PWD Rest House, presented him with a medal and gifted him an idol of Lord Krishna. He encouraged the cricketer to continue bringing glory to Haryana.

Krishan Kumar Chahal, the cricketer's father also spoke with the chief minister and shared stories of his son's achievements and said he was immensely proud that his son was being honoured by the CM.

Sunita Kumari Chahal, the leggie's mother, expressed joy that her son was receiving such accolades.

Officers present at the meeting apprised Saini that Chahal is the only athlete to have represented India both in chess and cricket. He has competed in the World Youth Chess Championship.

The CM also announced plans to soon organise a felicitation ceremony for paralympic athletes and other sportspersons from the state. He said that Haryana is a land of athletes who consistently excel in international sports and enhance the nation's reputation worldwide.