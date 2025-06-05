Haryana CM flags 5 electric buses on World Environment Day, urges afforestation for greener future

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday flagged off five electric buses on the occasion of World Environment Day symbolising the state's commitment to combat air pollution.

Speaking at a function held in Charkhi Dadri he urged people to plant a tree as a step towards environmental conservation, making it a cleaner and greener future.

Saini said the state government is implementing various measures to eliminate plastic pollution and called on citizens to pledge to stop using plastic aiming to make Haryana a plastic-free state.

He said that unless people understand the global consequences of plastic waste, meaningful solutions for its disposal will remain out of reach.

The chief minister informed that single use plastic is already banned in the state and plastic bags below 120 microns have also been prohibited as part of the broader strategy to reduce plastic waste.

During the event, he launched the second phase of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, the Green Aravali Action Plan, and the Miyawaki Plantation Campaign.

Saini the campaign was first launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on World Environment Day last year.

Emphasizing the importance of nature, he said, "Just as we honour the mother who gives us birth, we must also show the same reverence to Mother Earth." He highlighted that the Green Aravali Action Plan, developed with support from both the Central and state governments, aims to rejuvenate and green the Aravalli region, which spans four states.

The plan covers 29 districts in total, including five in Haryana, he added.

The chief minister said the primary objective of observing World Environment Day is to raise awareness about the various forms of pollution -- air, water, and soil -- and their harmful impacts.

The theme for this year's World Environment Day is 'Plastic-Free Earth', he said, adding that plastic pollution is causing significant harm to the environment, and its effects will pose serious risks to future generations.

"It is our collective responsibility to keep the environment clean," Saini said.

He underlined that as India and Haryana march on the path of becoming developed, a clean and healthy environment is essential to sustain this growth.

"To achieve this, we must prevent deforestation and put an end to the use of plastic," he added.

Around 45 electric buses had already been deployed under the city bus service across nine cities and approximately 450 additional electric buses are planned to be procured under the 'Pradhan Mantri E-Bus Seva Yojana by 2026, the chief minister said.

He said the buses will be integrated into the state Roadways fleet and will be allocated to cities including Gurugram, Faridabad, Panipat, Yamunanagar, Rohtak, and Hisar.

Saini said over the next five years, the state government aims to have around 30 per cent of the Haryana Roadways fleet composed of electric buses, aiming to significantly reduce diesel consumption and curb air pollution.

The government has introduced subsidies for the purchase of battery-operated vehicles to further encourage the adoption of electric vehicles, he said.

Referring to the government's efforts towards environmental protection, he said the Haryana government has taken significant measures to reduce incidents of stubble burning, a major contributor to air pollution.

The government is actively working to ensure proper management and disposal of crop residue, he added.

The chief minister further highlighted the various policies implemented to control biomedical waste, regulate plastic use, and ensure the proper disposal of harmful substances and solid waste.

He also said that to raise environmental awareness among the youth, 5,250 eco clubs have been established across all districts in Haryana.

Addressing the event, Environment Minister Rao Narbir appealed to citizens to completely stop using plastic and take proactive steps toward creating a clean and safe environment, ensuring that future generations can breathe fresh air.