Haryana CM flags off 20 relief material trucks from Pipli grain market for Punjab

Kurukshetra, Sep 10 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday flagged off 20 trucks of relief material for flood-hit Punjab from Kurukshetra district.

These trucks were dispatched for different districts. The relief items include pulses, rice, water, juice, pickles, medical kits, mosquito nets, tarpaulins, green fodder for animals, bran, and other essential daily use items.

On the occasion, Saini said that people of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir have been badly affected by floods. Relief material is being sent to these flood-affected areas with the support of Haryana's citizens, social organisations, and other bodies.

Saini said Rs 5 crore each has been given by Haryana government to flood-affected Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir as immediate assistance.

From the Central Government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday announced an assistance of Rs 3,100 crore -- Rs 1,600 crore for Punjab and Rs 1,500 crore for Himachal Pradesh.

Saini said in Haryana, compensation is being provided to citizens and farmers in water-logged areas.

The e-Kshatipurti portal has been opened, and affected citizens can submit their applications, he said.

He stated that so far, 3,24,583 farmers from 5,786 villages affected by water logging have registered crop damage over 19,22,617 acres.

The CM added that in cases where lives have been lost due to the natural calamity, Rs 4 lakh is being provided immediately to the bereaved families. Apart from this, compensation has been fixed for all types of losses.

Over the past over 10 years, farmers have been given Rs 15,500 crore as crop damage compensation, he said.

He also appealed to all officials and employees of the state government to voluntarily contribute to the Haryana Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support flood victims.