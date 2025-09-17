Haryana CM flags off 9 breast cancer screening vans from Panchkula on PM Modi's birthday

Panchkula, Sep 17 (PTI) On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Wednesday evening flagged off nine breast cancer screening vans from Parade Ground here.

These vans will provide health screening to approximately 75,000 women.

Saini said that this initiative on the "auspicious occasion of the Prime Minister's birthday" marks a significant step towards safeguarding women's health and strengthening society.

He congratulated Kalka MLA Shakti Rani Sharma and Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma for this initiative.

The chief minister said that each van functions as a mobile health check-up centre and an awareness platform. It will reach thousands of women who, due to social barriers or lack of resources, are unable to access hospitals. This is an important step forward for women's health, he added.

Highlighting the importance of early detection, he said that breast cancer can be conquered through timely diagnosis and proper treatment. This campaign will prove to be a milestone in promoting women's health and awareness, he said.

Saini also said that Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday launched the nationwide 'Swasth Nari, Shashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' from Madhya Pradesh, which embodies the true spirit of social development.

Women are the foundation of every family. When a woman is healthy, the family is healthy. When the family is empowered, society and the nation are also empowered, he said.