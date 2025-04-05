Haryana CM flags off Cyclothon rally to combat drug abuse

Hisar, Apr 5 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday flagged off the 'Drug-Free Haryana Cyclothon 2.0' campaign here and also administered a pledge to the participants to stand against the drug addiction and actively contribute to building a drug-free state.

Addressing a gathering here, Saini reiterated Haryana's rich cultural identity, saying, "Desha Maa Desh Haryana, Jeet Doodh Dahi Ka Khana. Wrestling is the pride of Haryana. Our strong wrestlers, valiant soldiers, and dedicated farmers define who we are. There is no room for drugs in such a state." He said over the next three weeks, the cyclothon will travel across every village in Haryana to create awareness and mobilize public support for a drug-free society.

He also recalled the success of the previous cyclothon campaign, which spanned 25 days and saw participation from 1,77,200 cyclists and 5,25,800 citizens.

Building on that momentum, Cyclothon 2.0 has been launched with renewed energy and resolve, he said.

He said this campaign is not just about protecting our future generations.

It is a determined strike against the evil of drug addiction that threatens our social fabric, he said.

"The enthusiasm witnessed today assures us that, together, we will succeed in our mission to eradicate drug abuse from Haryana," he added.

Saini said drug addiction is emerging as a major challenge in society.

"Drugs not only destroy health but also pose a serious threat to the well-being of the community and the nation," he said.

"The drug abuse is directly linked to rising crime rates, including serious offenses such as arms smuggling and illegal financial transactions. This is a grave issue and we must all pledge to make Haryana drug-free," he stated.

The CM said a state action plan to combat drug abuse was launched on May 5, 2023, with a three-pronged approach including public awareness campaigns, de-addiction and rehabilitation and strict action against drug traffickers.

To intensify action against drug traffickers, the state government has constituted a Special Task Force (STF).

Alongside enforcement, large-scale awareness campaigns are being conducted, and efforts are underway to rehabilitate youth affected by addiction and reintegrate them into the mainstream of society, he said.

Saini said 52 de-addiction centres have been set up across the state.

Special de-addiction wards have been established in government medical colleges, while de-addiction centres have been established in 13 district civil hospitals, he said.

Further, treatment and counselling facilities are being strengthened at Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs), he said.

The campaign also includes active participation from gram panchayats and Sarpanchs, ensuring that the message reaches the grassroots and every village becomes free from drug abuse, he said.

In support of this initiative, the government has launched a toll-free helpline to provide assistance to drug addicts and to receive public reports on drug-related activities, he said.

A dedicated portal named 'Manas' has also been created, allowing citizens to anonymously report information about drug smugglers and the identity of an informant will be kept strictly confidential, he said.

Saini said the government has also taken strong action by confiscating properties of those involved in drug trafficking.

To strengthen enforcement, 'Hawk' software and the 'Prayas' mobile app have been developed, which help maintain a centralised database of criminals, victims, and drug-related incidents, he said.

In addition, the 'Dhaakad' programme has been launched in schools, colleges, and universities to protect children and youth from falling into the trap of addiction. To further strengthen enforcement, Anti-Narcotics Cells have been established at the district, range, and state levels, said the CM.