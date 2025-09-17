Haryana CM greets PM on birthday

Chandigarh, Sep 17 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday and wished him a long and healthy life.

The CM credited the Modi government with taking India to new heights of prosperity by working on the principles of "sewa, suraksha and sushasan (service, security and good governance)".

"Heartfelt birthday wishes to our great Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji...," Saini posted on X in Hindi.

He said the PM is "ever dedicated" to the unity, integrity, pride and prosperity of the nation and is constantly striving for the uplift of every individual standing on the last rung of society.

In a video message, Saini wished Modi a long and healthy life.

He said the Modi government has been working on the principles of "sewa, suraksha and sushasan", taking India to new heights of prosperity.

Benefits of welfare schemes under Modi's leadership have simplified the lives of people from various sections, he added.

Saini hailed the PM's leadership, visionary thinking and farsightedness, saying India has become the world's fourth largest economy today.

From growing the country's prestige at the global stage to making people 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) and giving shape to the resolution of 'Make in India', it is an honour to have the "world's most popular leader, true son of Mother India, yugpurush and karmayogi as our leader", Saini said.

The CM said the people of Haryana will work together to turn the resolve to make India a developed nation by 2047 into a reality.