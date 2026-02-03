Haryana CM hails India-US trade deal as 'historic leap'

Chandigarh, Feb 3 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday hailed the India-US trade agreement as a "historic leap" for bilateral relations, saying the milestone showcases expanding global confidence in India's economic journey.

Saini's remarks came after an announcement by US President Donald Trump, who confirmed the deal after a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. Under the new agreement, will bring down the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from a total 50 per cent.

"A historic leap for India-US relations!," Saini wrote in a post on X early Tuesday.

He congratulated Prime Minister Modi and President Trump on "strengthening a partnership" that he said fuels "inclusive growth and sustained prosperity".

Saini said the landmark agreement is a major boost to the 'Make In India' and benefit American enterprises. He said the move enhances market access, strengthens trade and creates growth opportunities for both nations that will directly benefit our youth, farmers, MSMEs and startups as well as US businesses and citizens.

"This milestone also showcases expanding global confidence in India's economic journey and the United States as a central trade partner," Saini added. He expressed confidence that stronger ties between the two countries will continue to further accelerate innovation, investment and job creation across various diverse sectors. PTI SUN AKY AKY