Haryana CM hands over shop registries to 250 beneficiaries

Chandigarh, Jun 12 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini on Thursday handed over shop registries to 250 eligible beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Shehri Swamitva Yojana.

According to an official statement, this step marks another milestone in empowering citizens through property ownership. Earlier, around 6,000 beneficiaries had received this benefit under the scheme.

The registries were distributed during a programme held in Panchkula.

Addressing the gathering, Saini said the shop registrations were not just pieces of paper, but an embodiment of the beneficiaries' dreams. He emphasised that the government's mission is to ensure that no eligible citizen is left out of the benefits of welfare schemes.

"We have not gathered here merely to hand over some documents or registrations. We are here to give wings to your aspirations, to secure the future of your families, and to make you the rightful owner of your own land and your own shop," he said.

The chief minister said that for years, there were many settlements and colonies in the state where families had been residing without ownership rights to their properties.

"Even in urban areas, our brothers and sisters have long struggled with this issue," he said.

To address this, the state government decided that ownership rights would be granted to those occupying municipal shops and houses that have been on rent, lease, or license fee for more than 20 years, he said.

With this vision, the government launched the Mukhyamantri Shehri Swamitva Yojana, he added.

"Our goal was clear: whether a citizen lives in a village or a city, they must have full and undisputed rights to their property," he said. PTI SUN RHL