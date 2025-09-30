Haryana CM inaugurates 64 new Anganwadi centres, dedicates 500 renovated buildings

Kurukshetra, Sep 30 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to maternal and child health by strengthening the Anganwadi network.

At a state-level function in Kurukshetra marking the eighth anniversary of Poshan Maah (Nutrition Month), the chief minister inaugurated 64 new Anganwadi centres built at a cost of Rs 9 crore and dedicated 500 renovated centres worth Rs 15 crore to the public.

Speaking on the occasion, Saini said the government is making consistent efforts to improve nutrition, healthcare and early education services for women and children.

"A healthy woman is the foundation of a strong family, and a strong family is the foundation of a strong India. Women’s health is our foremost priority, as only an empowered woman can ensure a healthy, progressive society," he said.

Saini also unveiled a nutrition calendar and honoured Anganwadi workers for their dedicated service. Extending greetings on the occasion of Durga Ashtami, he said it was symbolic that the celebration of women’s health and empowerment was taking place in Kurukshetra, the land of righteousness.

Highlighting the state government’s achievements, Saini said more than 10.47 lakh children aged six months to six years, along with 2.67 lakh pregnant and lactating women, are receiving benefits under the supplementary nutrition programme.

Referring to the recently launched Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, under which eligible women receive Rs 2,100 assistance every month, Saini said, “The state government has always prioritised women’s empowerment. Through schemes like these, we want to secure the future of every daughter and every mother.” He also said Haryana has implemented a comprehensive creche policy for working women. At present, 500 creches are operational, including 303 upgraded Anganwadi-cum-creches and 197 standalone centres, benefitting over 3,600 working women by providing care and nutrition for their young children.

Additionally, the government has upgraded 4,000 Anganwadi centres into play-schools to provide pre-school education for children aged three to six years. In the current fiscal year, the government announced 2,000 more such schools within Anganwadi centres.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to eliminate malnutrition, Saini recalled that the Poshan Abhiyan was launched on March 8, 2018, from Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan. He said the initiative has since grown into a people’s movement involving Anganwadi workers, voluntary organisations, panchayats and youth.

“Poshan Maah is no longer just a government programme; it is a mass movement. We must carry it forward not just for a month but as a daily lifestyle practice,” he said.

This year’s Poshan Maah theme is holistic and includes obesity control, early childcare, tree plantation in the name of mothers, encouraging local food consumption, and promoting men’s involvement in women's and children's health.

Speaking on the occasion, Women and Child Development Minister Shruti Choudhry said that under Prime Minister Modi’s guidance, the Poshan Abhiyan has become a national movement.

“Our collective pledge is that every child should be nourished, every woman should be healthy, and every family empowered. Only then can the state and the nation progress,” she said.

Later, Saini told reporters that the second elevated railway track will soon be dedicated to the people of Haryana. He said that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, the country’s first elevated railway track was constructed in Haryana, and now the second track has been completed.

The chief minister also said construction of the Thanesar railway platform is underway. Once completed, citizens will get permanent relief from traffic congestion at five level crossings in Kurukshetra.

Responding to a query from media persons, Saini congratulated Bhupinder Singh Hooda on being appointed Congress Legislature Party leader.