Haryana CM inaugurates centralised digital platform for health professionals

Chandigarh, Jan 28 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday inaugurated a centralised digital platform for the health department, bringing multiple health councils onto a single system.

The project is being implemented in a phased manner, an official statement said. In the first phase, professionals from Medical, Dental, Pharmacy, AYUSH and Homeopathy councils have been onboarded.

Nursing and Physiotherapy professionals will be integrated in subsequent phases.

The integrated web portal, mobile application and job portal for various health councils in the state were formally launched on this occasion, the statement said.

Health Minister Arti Singh Rao, Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department, Sumita Misra and Secretary, Health, Ripudaman Singh Dhillon were also present during the launch.

The platform has been developed to serve approximately 1.5 lakh health professionals registered with different councils. The system will provide online access to services such as registration, renewal, issuance of certificates, profile management and employment-related information.

The job portal will enable linkage between health professionals and institutions for employment opportunities, according to the statement.