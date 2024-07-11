Haryana CM inaugurates, lays foundation stone of 37 projects worth Rs 269 crores in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jul 11 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 37 development projects worth Rs 269 crores here on Thursday, an official said.

This includes the inauguration of 12 projects worth Rs 13.76 crore and 25 projects worth Rs 255.17 crore Saini laid the foundation stone of during a ceremony for the Mukhyamantri Shaheri Svamitva Yojana's registration and distribution of 'Svamitva Patra' at Manesar, a statement said.

Major projects include building service lanes on both sides of Dwarka Expressway at a cost of Rs. 99.50 crore, followed by the construction of the water treatment plant in Chandu Budhera at a cost of Rs. 61.95 crore, and the construction and improvement of master sewer lines from Sector-58 to 76 of Gurugram up to Berhampur sewage treatment plant at a cost of Rs. 28.45 crore.

Additionally, boosting station in Sector-16 of Gurugram will be upgraded at a cost of Rs 14.75 crore and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority’s (GMDA) master road from Industrial Model Township (IMT) Manesar to Pataudi road will be constructed at Rs 13.10 crore, the statement added. PTI COR OZ SKY SKY