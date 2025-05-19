Haryana CM inaugurates wellness centre in Panipat's Samalkha

Chandigarh, May 19 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday inaugurated a wellness centre in Samalkha, Panipat and said it will raise awareness about health among citizens.

Inaugurating the 'Rishikulam Wellness Centre' at the Seva Sadhna evam Gram Vikas Kendra, he urged citizens to make full use of the facilities available at the centre and to incorporate Yoga, Ayurveda, and Naturopathy into their daily lives to promote a healthy lifestyle.

According to an official statement, Saini said the country today needs two main things -- secure borders and healthy bodies.

The centre will raise awareness about health among citizens through its wellness initiatives, he added.

Saini said it will also promote and encourage farmers to adopt natural farming. He appealed to farmers to avoid the excessive use of chemical pesticides and move toward organic and natural farming.

The chief minister highlighted that state-of-the-art skill centres are also being run within the Seva Sadhna evam Gram Vikas Kendra, where around 450 youth are receiving skill training and being provided employment opportunities in various sectors.

Education Minister, Mahipal Dhanda, MLAs Pramod Vij and Manmohan Bhadana, BJP State President Mohan Lal Badoli, were among others present at the event.