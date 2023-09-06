Haryana CM Khattar calls for vigilance against 'misleading propaganda' by opposition parties

Chandigarh, Sep 6 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said "election year" has commenced and urged the public to remain vigilant against "deceptive propaganda" disseminated by opposition parties.

Advertisment

Khattar made the remarks at Dhana Kalan village in the Hansi assembly constituency of Hisar district during his Jan Samvad programme.

According to a statement, Khattar drew attention to the issue of misleading propaganda, citing an affidavit filed in court by the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi that "revealed an expenditure of Rs 1,100 crore solely on advertising".

This, Khattar alleged, is a clear attempt to mislead the public through deceptive tactics.

Advertisment

People need to be cautious of such misleading information, he said.

Khattar also highlighted a court directive for Haryana to provide an additional 250 cusecs of the Yamuna's water to Delhi, with the expectation that the city government would accordingly remunerate the state.

"However, the funds are not being given to Haryana by the Delhi government despite court orders mandating payment," he alleged.

Advertisment

Khattar also alleged that Rs 45 crore was spent on the "beautification" of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence in the national capital.

Without naming anyone, the BJP leader recalled an incident involving a leader from Haryana.

"During their regime, if they happened to enjoy the tea at a particular hotel, it wasn't uncommon for them to request the hotel's keys itself," he said.

Advertisment

On the occasion, Khattar announced a change in the criteria for filling sanctioned posts such as chowkidar (watchmen) and sweepers in villages.

Instead of considering the population according to the 2011 Census, the data recorded in the Parivar Pehchan Patra up to December 31 will now be the basis for recruitment to these positions. These posts are sanctioned based on village populations.

Taking a dig at the Congress in Haryana, he remarked that there appears to be constant internal infighting within the organisation, from prominent leaders to grassroots workers.

Khattar also alleged that corruption was rampant during the tenure of the previous Congress government.

The current state government has successfully introduced transparency measures, effectively curbing corruption. The government's goal is the development of Haryana and its people, he said.

The government is committed to the 5S mantra -- education, health, self-reliance, security and self-respect. In the spirit of "Antyodaya", every action taken by the state government is aimed at benefiting the underprivileged, Khattar said.

The state government's various online portals have proven to be effective in delivering the benefits of schemes and programmes to citizens in the comfort of their homes, he added. PTI SUN SZM