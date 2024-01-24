Haryana CM Khattar dubs Oppn claims on unemployment 'political propaganda'

Chandigarh, Jan 24 (PTI) With the opposition parties often targeting his government on unemployment issue, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday hit back and dubbed their claims to be "political propaganda".

Advertisment

Dismissing the opposition leaders' remarks regarding unemployment, Khattar said that they quote figures ranging from 9 per cent to 35 per cent, adding they themselves do not know the real figure of unemployment rate.

He clarified that the actual unemployment rate is bout 8.5 percent, discrediting the opposition's assertions of up to 34 per cent as mere political propaganda.

Highlighting Haryana's progress in terms of ease of doing business, Khattar underscored that the state has become a preferred destination for investment.

Advertisment

Over the past nine-and-a-half years, the government has successfully provided employment opportunities to 30 lakh people, he said.

The chief minister said that efforts have also been made to facilitate self-employment by making loans available to individuals through banks.

Khattar was speaking after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for a total of 153 projects valued at Rs 2,024 crore at a state-level function conducted through video conferencing at the Lala Lajpat Rai Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Hisar district.

Advertisment

According to an official statement, the development initiatives comprise the inauguration of 76 projects, collectively costing Rs 686 crore and the foundation stone laying for 77 projects with a combined value of Rs 1,338 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Khattar reflected on the commitment made in 2014 to ensure comprehensive development, encapsulated in the vision of 'Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek'.

This vision aimed at equitable development across all districts and areas, tailored to the specific needs and demands of each region, he said.

Advertisment

The chief minister said the government has diligently worked on projects based on demand and mapping, exemplified by the establishment of one college within a 20-kilometer radius, resulting in the opening of 70 new colleges without any demand.

Khattar also highlighted the government's systemic changes to combat corruption, particularly in recruitment and transfer processes, leading to increased transparency.

The government has streamlined processes to ensure that citizens now enjoy the benefits of various schemes and facilities at their doorstep, marking a significant shift in governance, he said.

Advertisment

The chief minister said the economic vitality of any state or country hinges on robust infrastructure.

"Our government has been continuously strengthening the infrastructure in the state, contributing to the overall economic health," he added.

Khattar said that there was regionalism and development work was done in specific areas during previous governments.

"As against this, our government has ensured equal development in all sectors. Over the past nine-and-a-half years, substantial progress has been made in enhancing the state's infrastructure, with the improvement of 33,000 km of existing roads and the construction of approximately 7,000 km of new roads," Khattar said.

"Currently, every district in the state is seamlessly connected to the National Highway network. Apart from this, Haryana's own airport is being built in Hisar. Now there is a huge demand for setting up industries around it. The construction of the airport will lead to all-round development of this area," he added. PTI SUN AS AS