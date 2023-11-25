Haryana CM Khattar lauds senior citizens who forego pension for welfare of others

Chandigarh, Nov 25 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday expressed gratitude to those senior citizens in the state who, despite being eligible for state government's old age pension, chose to forego it.

Advertisment

"This collective sacrifice contributes to redirecting funds for the welfare of others, emphasizing the selfless strength of individuals like them, which is integral to the strength of the country and society," he said.

Khattar made the remarks while interacting with a group of senior citizens through audio conferencing as part of the 'CM Ki Vishesh Charcha' programme.

The chief minister said he has already announced to increase the old age pension amount from Rs 2,750 to Rs 3,000 per month from January 1, 2024.

Advertisment

According to an official statement, 40,000 eligible senior citizens above the age of 60 have voluntarily refused the pension, resulting in an annual savings of approximately Rs 100 crore.

"The surplus funds will be directed towards service homes under the 'Senior Citizen Seva Ashram' scheme across 22 districts, facilitating their construction and care arrangements," said the statement.

It further said that present monthly pension in the state for those aged 60 and above, with an annual income below Rs 3 lakh, is Rs 2,750.

Advertisment

During the interactive session, Chief Minister Khattar highlighted the 'Prahari' scheme, introduced in the current financial year to safeguard the well-being of elderly individuals above 80 years of age.

Data from the state's family identity card (Parivar Pehchan Patra) revealed that there are 3,30,000 elderly people above 80, of whom 3,600 live alone, said the statement.

Under the 'Prahari' scheme, retired government employees will personally visit these elderly individuals to assess their well-being. If any elderly person requires medical assistance, or any other forms of support, the government department concerned will be notified to provide prompt assistance.

Advertisment

Khattar also said the state government would care for elderly individuals living alone in 'Seva Ashrams' under the 'Senior Citizens Seva Ashram' scheme. One such ashram has been established in Rewari, and another is under construction in Karnal, he said.

Besides, land has been identified for such ashrams in 14 districts, he further said.

Moreover, the chief minister mentioned that the Red Cross Society operates a service for senior citizens in Panipat.

Old Age Homes are also operational in 13 districts of the state, including Bhiwani, Gurugram, Hisar, Jind, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Panchkula, Rohtak, Rewari, Sirsa, Yamunanagar, Jhajjar, and Bahadurgarh. Additionally, 14 daycare centres are functioning across the state, the statement said. PTI SUN KVK KVK