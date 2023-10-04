Haryana CM Khattar urges police personnel to remain unwavering in dedication to public service

Karnal (Haryana), Oct 4 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday called on police personnel to remain unwavering in their dedication to public service.

Speaking as the chief guest during the passing out parade of probationary sub-inspectors at the Haryana Police Academy in Madhuban, Khattar also made several announcements aimed at improving the welfare of police personnel.

The chief minister announced doubling of the uniform allowance, increasing conveyance and better benefits for assistant sub-inspectors, sub-inspectors and inspectors, an official statement said.

He also called on the personnel to remain unwavering in their dedication to public service and emphasised that being a police officer is not a job but a noble service to society.

All police employees will get higher allowances for ration, uniform, kit maintenance and commando diet, among others, the chief minister said.

The monthly conveyance for constables and head constables has been increased from Rs 120 to Rs 720. The monthly conveyance for assistant sub-inspectors, sub-inspectors and inspectors will also go up, the statement said.

Staff working at Haryana Police Training Centers will receive an additional 20 per cent of their basic pay as special allowance. This will also be given to employees on temporary duty as training staff.

Khattar also suggested a star-ranking system for police stations in categories such as operation, working environment, cleanliness, beautification and infrastructure, among others.

He reiterated the state government's plan to establish an enforcement bureau to combat power theft, illegal mining, excise related crimes and vehicle overloading, etc.

The Haryana chief minister also highlighted the increase in the representation of women in the police force -- from 3 per cent in 2014 to 10 per cent at present.

The state government's aim is that it should at least reach 15 per cent, Khattar said.

Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur and Haryana Police Academy Director CS Rao were among those present at the event. PTI SUN SZM