Haryana CM lauds Saini community's role in India's freedom; launches projects worth Rs 84 cr

Narnaul, Nov 16 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the Ahirwal region in the state has given countless brave warriors to the nation, as he lauded the Saini community for playing a significant role in India's freedom struggle.

Saini said this after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of 19 development projects worth Rs 84 crore in Narnaul.

Addressing the state-level Maharaja Shoor Saini Jayanti here, Saini said, "This sacred soil has given birth to countless warriors who have dedicated everything to the nation. Coming to such a land of sacrifice is a matter of great fortune for me." "The glory of Maharaja Shoor Saini has further sanctified this place. Maharaja Shoor Saini was a mighty, learned, righteous, spiritual and people-centric ruler. His kingdom reflected true socialism," Saini was quoted as saying in a statement.

He said that no effort will be spared to develop Narnaul and that unapproved colonies here will be regularised as per norms.

Extending greetings to the people on the occasion of Maharaja Shoor Saini Jayanti, the CM said the Saini community has an ancient and glorious history.

He said social reformers like Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule are jewels of the Saini community, lauding them for their contributions to women's education.

He said the Saini community played a significant role in India's freedom struggle, with freedom fighters such as Sardar Mehnga Singh Saini, Ajit Singh Saini and Hari Singh Saini.

The community also gave great saints like Sant Shree Likhmidas, military commander Gulab Chand Saini, Bihar's social reformer Babu Jagdev Prasad Kushwaha, hockey wizard Dhyan Chand, and renowned artist and creator of Chandigarh's Rock Garden, Nek Chand Saini, the chief minister added.

Saini highlighted a Haryana government scheme that aims to spread the teachings of saints and other great personalities in every household.

Maharaja Shoor Saini Jayanti is being observed as part of the initiative, he said.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda and the state health minister, Arti Singh Rao, were also among those present at the ceremony.