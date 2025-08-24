Haryana CM launches 11-week cleanliness drive in Kurukshetra, calls for public support

Chandigarh, Aug 24 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday launched an 11-week cleanliness programme in Kurukshetra, according to a statement.

Saini was speaking at the "Swachh Kurukshetra – Mera Kurukshetra, Mera Abhimaan" programme organised by the district administration at Gita Gyan Sansthanam, Kurukshetra, an official statement said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister, Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand, and former Haryana Minister Subhash Sudha unveiled the campaign poster released by the district administration.

Saini administered the cleanliness oath to the citizens and officials of Kurukshetra and formally flagged off the 11-week cleanliness mission from August 24 to November 7.

He said that under the Haryana Shehr Swachhta Abhiyan, 2025, a mass movement will be launched to make every street and corner of Kurukshetra clean.

To implement this mission, committees have already been formed in all 32 wards of Thanesar Municipal Council. Administrative officers have prepared a detailed plan to ensure its success, he said.

All officials will work day and night during these 11 weeks to make Kurukshetra clean and beautiful so that it becomes the cleanest and most beautiful city in the country, he said.

He added that this would only be possible if every citizen voluntarily supports the government and administration.

Addressing intellectuals at the Krishna-Kashyap Kurukshetra Thirthatan Dharmayatra organised at the Gita Gyan Sansthanam, he said it preserves the glorious heritage of Kashmir, which is deeply connected with the soul of India.

He said the "Kashmiri Hindu Prakosth" is working to preserve and promote its rich culture. Youth must be brought forward in this direction so that they remain connected with their traditions and take them further, he said, addressing the gathering.

The chief minister said Kashmir has endured many displacements, yet Kashmiri Hindus never abandoned their "karma".

"In 1990, lakhs of Kashmiri Hindus were displaced, but their knowledge and determination established them on the global stage, showcasing their strength.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi understood the pain of Kashmiri Hindus, and many schemes were brought for the displaced. Under his leadership, the Central government has taken many important steps for their rehabilitation," Saini said.

Saini said the spiritual bond between Kashmir and Kurukshetra is a symbol of India's cultural unity. Nearly 2 lakh Kashmiris are living in Haryana and contributing to its development. PTI SUN HIG HIG