Haryana CM launches expanded AB-Chirayu Haryana Yojana, to benefit additional 8 lakh families

Chandigarh, Aug 14 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced the launch of an expanded Ayushman Bharat-Chirayu Haryana Yojana that will benefit people with annual income of up to Rs 3 lakh.

Khattar had earlier announced an increase in the annual income limit under the scheme from Rs 1.80 lakh to Rs 3 lakh.

"By extending the coverage to families with an annual income of Rs 1.80 lakh to Rs 3 lakh and allowing them to avail treatment up to Rs 5 lakh, the government is ensuring that more people can access quality healthcare services without facing the burden of high medical expenses," an official release quoted Khattar as saying.

Ayushman Bharat provides cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

The extended coverage will benefit an additional eight lakh families, Khattar said in Fatehabad.

Families with an annual income exceeding Rs 1.80 lakh but less than Rs 3 lakh can avail of the scheme by paying a yearly premium of Rs 1,500, he said.

Around 38 lakh families are projected to benefit from the Ayushman Bharat-Chirayu Haryana Yojana.

Khattar said people can avail themselves of the benefits under the scheme at 965 hospitals.

The Haryana chief minister said families with an annual income of up to Rs 1.20 lakh per year are covered under Ayushman Bharat. This benefits 9.36 lakh families in the state.

To further extend the scheme's reach and inclusivity, the state government introduced the Chirayu Haryana Yojana. Under this scheme, the income limit for eligibility was raised to Rs 1.80 lakh per annum, said Khattar.

Khattar also said that the Chilli Lake in Fatehabad is being developed as a tourist attraction.

Responding to a question about developing a special economic zone or any industrial area in Fatehabad, Khattar said it is an agriculture-based area and possibilities of agro-based industries will be explored.

The government is adopting the policy of one block-one product for industrial development, he said and added, "We have set up a mustard oil mill in Rewari and a sunflower oil mill in Shahabad." Earlier in Karnal, Khattar led a 'Tiranga Yatra' and said, "We got our freedom after a lot of sacrifices, we are determined to uphold and preserve this hard-won freedom." The yatra started from Ramlila Ground and reached Sabzi Mandi Chowk via Maharishi Valmiki Chowk in front of Karan Gate. PTI CHS VSD SZM