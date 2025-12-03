Haryana CM launches home dept dashboard; gives real-time info from police, fire service, prisons

Chandigarh, Dec 3 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday inaugurated the home department dashboard, a comprehensive digital platform that promises to revolutionise law enforcement, emergency response, and public safety management across the state.

Describing the initiative as an important milestone, the chief minister said the new system will enable senior officers to access real-time information from police, fire services, ambulance, prison, and other critical wings on a single interface.

This, he noted, will improve coordination, enhance efficiency, and support faster decision-making across department.

Saini said such real-time visibility will support more informed and timely administrative actions.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sumita Misra said during the meeting that the dashboard will soon be expanded to include all heads of departments under the home department and the Administration of Justice.

Saini congratulated the state's home secretary, other senior officers and the technical team for this innovative initiative, which contributed to building the robust system.

The integrated platform brings together key systems such as the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), Dial-112 (helpline), e-Prison, e-Challan, services of the Forensic Science Laboratory and allied platforms.

The chief minister further directed officers to integrate e-summon and e-challan with the dashboard, he said in a statement.

He commended the live monitoring of all 20 prisons of Haryana in real time through a dashboard.

This will enable officers to plan inmate transfers, expansion requirements, and decongestion measures.

Plans are also underway to integrate the Interoperable Criminal Justice System to enable seamless data flow between police, prosecution, judiciary, prisons, and forensics, she said.

Misra stated that the platform will facilitate performance-based ranking of police stations, strengthening accountability and encouraging continual improvement.

This will also be powered by real-time data from all 24 police districts and 413 police stations. The dashboard aims to serve as a comprehensive decision-support system for monitoring crime trends, improving departmental coordination and enhancing public safety across the state. PTI SUN SMV PRK