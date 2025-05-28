Haryana CM launches live tracking portal, mobile app for monitoring door-to-door garbage collection

Chandigarh, May 28 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday launched a real-time tracking portal and mobile app of door-to-door garbage collection vehicles to further accelerate the cleanliness drive.

Currently, with 37 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) live on the portal, it aims to bring more transparency to the ULB Department.

Accurate information about vehicles and manpower involved in garbage collection in municipal corporations, municipalities, and municipal councils will be available online based on live location on the portal. Every citizen will be able to track garbage collection vehicles operating in their area, ensuring regular garbage pickup from every household.

Meanwhile, Saini chaired an important meeting with District Municipal Commissioners (DMCs) and Commissioners of Municipal Corporation (CMCs) on Wednesday.

The meeting also saw the presence of ULB Minister Vipul Goel. Various ongoing projects under the ULB Department were reviewed during the meeting, an official statement said.

Issuing strict directives on legacy waste in cities, the chief minister emphasised that special attention should be paid to cleanliness.

The government's goal is to make cities clean, he said, directing officials to work responsibly to ensure no heaps of garbage are seen in any of the cities.

He further issued directions on strengthening of roads in local bodies, saying that road improvement works must be completed within the stipulated time.

The chief minister directed concerned officer to accelerate the pace of road repair and re-carpeting, and complete all renovation work by June 15.

He also directed officers to ensure that attendance of all sanitation workers is taken regularly.

Saini said that local bodies performing exceptionally well in cleanliness will be recognised and awarded. Sanitation agencies and contractors ensuring proper sanitation will also be honoured.

To ensure safety in cities, CCTV cameras must be installed at major entry and exit points. This will also help in reducing criminal activities, he added.

Reviewing the progress of drain cleaning, the chief minister directed that clear deadlines be set and pending work be completed without delay.

All drains under the jurisdiction of local bodies must be cleaned by June 15 and officials must prioritise drain cleaning ahead of the monsoon season, Saini said.

Saini expressed concern over the fatalities during sewer cleaning and directed officials to ensure mandatory safety checks before sewer cleaning.

He stressed the need for strict steps to improve the system, suggesting where municipal bodies are performing excellently in areas of sanitation, water management, and road strengthening, mayors, district council chairpersons, and councilors should go on study tours with officers.

Best practices from other cities will be implemented in Haryana to benefit the public, he added.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi said all local bodies must set revenue targets for the financial year and make dedicated efforts to achieve them.

Open auctions should be conducted for advertisement sites in all bodies, and illegal hoardings, if any, must be removed, he said.

He emphasised that municipal administration represents the government's face, and all officers must actively engage and work with a sense of public service. PTI SUN OZ OZ