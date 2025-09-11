Haryana CM launches mega cleanliness drive in Gurugram

Gurugram, Sep 11 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday launched a mega cleanliness drive in Gurugram and urged everyone to make the city number one in cleanliness rankings through effective administrative management and active public participation.

Highlighting the 11-week 'Mera Gurugram, Swachh Gurugram' drive, he said the campaign will focus on beautification and upgradation of every urban area in the city.

The people of Gurugram are encouraged to move forward together in creating a clean and pure environment for a healthier city, he said.

The CM said this morning participated in a cleanliness drive alongside Swachhata Mitras at Sohna Chowk and Sector 52 under the Haryana City Swachhata Abhiyan.

Addressing the public during the mega swachhata abhiyan, the CM said cleanliness is the foundation of a healthy life and everyone must adopt cleanliness as a continuous part of their lifestyle to create a pleasant environment.

He assured that the Haryana government will extend full support in realizing the vision of 'Mera Gurugram, Swachh Gurugram'.

According to an official statement, the CM said that with the end of monsoon season, development works in Gurugram district will be expedited for the convenience of the people, bringing them direct benefits.

He said the Swachh Bharat Mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 2, 2014. Under his visionary leadership, cleanliness has grown into a people's movement across the country.

Saini said that cleanliness is not merely the responsibility of the government but a collective duty of every citizen. Everyone should actively participate in this noble campaign by keeping their homes, streets, localities, and wards clean.

He also extended special thanks to various religious and social organisations, Resident Welfare Associations and trader bodies for their active participation in the campaign.

Gurugram MLA Mukesh Sharma said the campaign will not be limited to a single day or week but will be carried forward as a continuous public movement.

The MLA assured that in the coming days, the campaign will move ahead with greater enthusiasm, energy and a well-planned strategy.

He appealed to the citizens to actively participate, stressing that such an initiative cannot succeed through government efforts alone, every resident of Gurugram must contribute, he added.