Haryana CM launches 'Mhari Sadak' app to boost road repair, citizen participation

Chandigarh, Oct 4 (PTI) In a move to boost transparency and public involvement in infrastructure development, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday launched the 'Mhari Sadak' mobile application.

Speaking at a state-level programme in Panchkula, the chief minister said the app would act as a bridge between citizens and the government to help build a stronger and more responsive road network across rural and urban areas.

"Roads pave the way for development, and the Haryana government is committed to ensuring quality road infrastructure," Saini said.

He said the app enables citizens to report road-related issues such as potholes, broken roads or waterlogging by uploading photographs along with the location. Once a complaint is filed, the concerned department will initiate repairs or strengthening work promptly, with time-bound monitoring to ensure accountability.

The chief minister added that the government’s vision is to create a ‘New Haryana’ focused on continuous development and improved quality of life. "Roads are the lifeline of any state. They not only connect people but also strengthen the economy," he said.

The app uses GIS-based technology to digitally map roads across the state and provide citizens with real-time updates on road conditions. Saini said this digital innovation would play a key role in improving service delivery and transparency.

Highlighting recent infrastructure efforts, Saini said the Regional Road Upgradation Project launched in Hisar on September 21 would be a milestone in building a ‘Developed India, Developed Haryana’. Under the project, 4,227 roads covering 9,410 kilometres will be repaired and upgraded in the current financial year at a cost of Rs 4,827 crore.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, Saini said, “If the country is to gain momentum, roads must be strengthened. Roads are not just a means of travel; they are the arteries of the economy.” He added that India has seen an infrastructure revolution in the past 11 years, with projects such as the Defence Corridor, Freight Corridor, Bharatmala, Sagarmala and PM GatiShakti enhancing connectivity across roadways, railways and airways.

Sharing Haryana’s achievements, Saini said 43,703 kilometres of roads have been improved at a cost of Rs 28,651 crore over the past 11 years, while 2,417 kilometres of new roads have been constructed at a cost of Rs 2,534 crore.

In addition, 2,432 kilometres of rural roads have been built under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) at a cost of Rs 1,077 crore. Haryana has also received approval for 21 new national highways, of which 12 have been completed. During the same period, 1,719 kilometres of national highways were built in the state at a cost of Rs 28,582 crore.

He said citizen engagement and the use of digital tools will be vital in making the Mhari Sadak app a success. Training sessions will be conducted in schools, colleges and universities to promote its usage.

He also highlighted the government’s focus on e-governance through the ‘Haryana AI Mission’, under which AI hubs will be set up in Gurugram and Panchkula. Over 50,000 youth will be trained in advanced technologies, he said.

Public Works (Buildings and Roads) Minister Ranbir Gangwa said the condition of roads reflects a state’s development. The app allows citizens to upload road complaints with photographs, ensuring accountability from junior engineers to senior officials.

Once repairs are done, officials must upload photos of the completed work and notify the complainant. Gangwa said the initiative would not only improve road quality but also build trust between citizens and the administration.