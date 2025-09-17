Haryana CM launches 'Mukhyamantri Vishwakarma Samman Yojana'

Chandigarh, Sep 17 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday launched the 'Mukhyamantri Vishwakarma Samman Yojana', under which artisans in the state who undergo skill training through the 'Pradhanmantri Vishwakarma Yojana' will receive a top-up incentive of Rs 5,000.

The Chief Minister made this announcement while addressing a state-level function in Rohtak on Wednesday, organised to mark Lord Vishwakarma Jayanti.

Saini said it was a fortunate coincidence that the day marks both the birth anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma, and the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he described as the architect of a "New India" in the 21st century.

He paid homage to Lord Vishwakarma on behalf of the 2.75 crore people of Haryana and extended warm birthday greetings and best wishes to the Prime Minister, who turned 75.

Paying tribute to Lord Vishwakarma, the Chief Minister said the day is dedicated to honouring hardworking, honest and industrious labourers who are shaping the nation's progress with their dedication.

He said that Lord Vishwakarma inspired generations to value hard work and skill, and it is through the tireless efforts and craftsmanship of millions of his followers that society has advanced from ancient times to the present.

Saini, according to an official statement, said that today's artisans face multiple challenges like rising costs of tools, rapidly changing designs, limited market access, and the need for credit.

Recognising these issues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana, which provides skill training, a daily stipend of Rs 500 during training, and tool kits for artisans.

The scheme also facilitates business loans at nominal interest rates, along with assistance for product verification, branding, and promotion. In addition, artisans are given access to e-commerce platforms and the designated portal, enabling them to sell their products across India and abroad.

The CM said that 41,366 applicants have registered under the scheme in the state. Of these, 30,655 artisans have completed skill training, and around 12,000 have received tool kits.

Further, loans worth Rs 56 crore have been disbursed to 6,000 artisans.

Notably, the Centre had launched the PM Vishwakarma scheme two years ago to provide end-to-end support to artisans and craftspeople who work with their hands and tools.

Saini said that the state government has set up the Shri Vishwakarma Skill University at Dudhola in Palwal district, which has emerged as a unique model of skill-based education and training for the entire nation.

The CM said that India is progressing rapidly under the able leadership of the Prime Minister. Today, India has emerged as the world's fourth-largest economy and is steadily moving towards becoming the third-largest, he said.

He emphasised that this remarkable progress has been powered by the country's hardworking labour force.

The Prime Minister has set the vision of a developed India by 2047, and the labour force will play a pivotal role in realizing this goal, he said.

He further said that the benefits of various welfare schemes for registered workers in the construction and industrial sectors are being provided directly through Direct Benefit Transfer.

A rehabilitation policy has also been implemented for workers affected by the serious lung disease silicosis, under which approximately Rs 38 crore has been disbursed so far.

He also said under the Mukhyamantri Shram Puraskar Yojana, outstanding workers are honoured with awards. Likewise, under the 'Kanyadaan 'scheme, a financial assistance of Rs 1,01,000 is provided to workers' families for the marriage of each daughter. In addition, a 'shagun' amount of Rs 21,000 is given for the marriage of a son as well as for the worker's own marriage, he said.

Saini said that the Haryana Unorganized Workers Social Security Board has been established for the welfare of workers employed in the unorganized sector.

Over the past 11 years, the Haryana Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board has spent Rs 3,866 crore on the welfare of construction workers, while the Haryana Labour Welfare Board has spent approximately Rs 778 crore for the welfare of workers during the same period, he said.

The CM called upon everyone to take a pledge to respect artisans, empower them, and ensure their prosperity. He urged that the spirit of 'Vocal for Local' should become a way of life for all.

On the occasion, Saini honoured outstanding artisans. PTI SUN NB NB