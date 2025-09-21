Haryana CM launches new initiative to strengthen state's road infrastructure

Hisar, Sep 21 (PTI) Haryana government will spend Rs 4,827 crore to repair and upgrade 4,227 roads covering 9,410 km as part of a new initiative to strengthen the state's road infrastructure, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Sunday.

The chief minister launched the 'Pradeshik Sadak Utthan Pariyojna' (regional road upgradation project) at a state-level programme here, and described it as a "golden chapter" in Haryana's infrastructure development.

He said the project will bridge the gap between rural and urban areas, enhance connectivity for citizens, and further boost the state's economic, social, and commercial growth.

As part of the launch, repair and improvement work on 410 roads was inaugurated on Sunday.

Saini said the government is committed to ensuring accountability in infrastructure construction. He warned that strict action will be taken against any contractor or official found negligent, stressing that public funds must be utilised solely for public benefit.

The chief minister said that the project is a fitting tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, adding that the Prime Minister's life is a living example of service, dedication, and determination.

Modi turned 75 on September 17.

Launching this state-wide initiative, Saini said it will contribute significantly towards realising the prime minister's vision of a developed and self-reliant India.

He said under the prime minister's able leadership, India has witnessed an unprecedented transformation in road infrastructure over the past 11 years.

"From the Defence Corridor to the Freight Corridor, and from Bharatmala to Sagarmala, the government has been working in a mission mode to expand road, rail, and air connectivity across the country", he said.

The Regional Road Upgradation Project will lower transportation costs, reduce pollution, save fuel, and give a boost to both industry and agriculture, he added.

While highlighting Haryana's progress in road and railway infrastructure over the last 11 years, Saini said 43,703 km of roads have been improved at a cost of Rs 28,651 crore, and 2,417 km of new roads have been constructed at a cost of Rs 2,534 crore.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, an additional 2,432 km of roads have been built at a cost of Rs 1,077 crore.

Regarding railway infrastructure, Haryana has 759 railway crossings, of which 592 are manned and 167 are automated. Over the last 11 years, 97 railway overbridges and underpasses have been constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 2,000 crore, and construction is currently underway on 47 more at a cost of Rs 1,026 crore, he said.

He said under the "double-engine" government, 21 new national highways have been approved in Haryana, with 12 already completed. Upon their completion, every district in the state will have national highway connectivity.