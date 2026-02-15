Haryana CM launches projects worth Rs 47.36 crore in Sohna

Gurugram, Feb 15 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 16 development projects worth Rs 47.36 crore in the Sohna Tauru assembly segment, and said no stone would be left unturned in ensuring rapid and inclusive development of the area.

He addressed a large gathering at the 'Viksit Sohna Tauru-Rally' in the Nuh district after the inauguration, according to an official statement, where he praised the local people for their hard work and resilience.

"The Tauru region, nestled in the lap of the Aravallis, is known across the state for its hardworking, self-respecting and resilient people,” the chief minister said.

He said that the soil of Mewat has always upheld the traditions of courage, sacrifice and dignity. "From the First War of Independence in 1857 to the country's eventual freedom, the contribution of the people of this region remains etched in golden letters in history," Saini said.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said the overwhelming turnout at the rally is proof of people's deep faith in the BJP government's intent, policies and welfare initiatives.

It is this trust, he said, that has given the Bharatiya Janata Party the opportunity to serve Haryana for a third consecutive term.

He then assured the attendees that no stone would be left unturned in ensuring rapid and inclusive development of the region.

Highlighting progress made in the Sohna assembly constituency, he said that during the past 11 years, 62 announcements were made for the area by chief ministers. Of these, 49 have been fulfilled, and 13 are in progress.

He further said that over the last 11 years, Rs 1,515 crore have been spent on development works in the Sohna constituency. In comparison, Rs 222 crore were spent during the 10-year tenure of the previous Congress government, Saini said, adding that between 2014 and 2024, the public works department spent Rs 285 crore on development works in the area.

Since 2024, an additional Rs 5.70 crore has been spent, while projects worth Rs 407 crore are in the pipeline, he said.

The chief minister said the construction of the Sub-Divisional Complex in Sohna is progressing swiftly, with administrative approval of approximately Rs 41 crore. The modern complex will streamline administrative services under one roof.

He said that under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Rs 12.10 crore have been sanctioned for special repair of three roads. In the Tauru block, underground drinking water reservoirs and pipeline connections have been completed in 54 villages at a cost of Rs 40 crore.

Referring to the 2024 election manifesto, Saini said the government has fulfilled 60 out of 217 promises within one year of the assembly elections, while work is underway on 157 "Sankalpas".

He further said the Haryana Assembly Budget Session will begin on February 20.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State for Statistics and Programme Implementation Rao Inderjit Singh thanked the chief minister for the development projects.

He said since 2014, both the Centre and state governments have worked in tandem for Haryana's development, especially in infrastructure.

Referring to the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor, he said its completion would significantly benefit the Tauru area. He requested repairs to the KMP Expressway and sought Gurugram-like development works for Tauru.

Haryana Cabinet Minister Rao Narbir Singh requested the chief minister that Tauru be included in the Gurugram district.