Haryana CM launches State Environment Plan 2025–26, unveils dual climate strategy

Chandigarh, Sep 16 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday launched the State Environment Plan (SEP) 2025–26, calling it a significant milestone in the state's journey towards sustainable development and environmental protection.

Unveiled at an event in Panchkula, the SEP aims to position Haryana as a frontrunner in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at both national and international levels. The plan provides a comprehensive analysis of the state's environmental landscape, covering critical sectors including agriculture, waste management, transport, industry, air and noise pollution, and biodiversity.

The SEP has been jointly developed by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board, the Institute for Governance & Sustainable Development (IGSD), and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI).

At the event, Saini also released a high-impact report titled "A Dual Strategy Sprint Towards Sustainability: Non-CO₂ Pathways for Haryana." The report calls for a twin-track approach that tackles both carbon dioxide and Short-Lived Climate Pollutants (SLCPs), such as methane, black carbon, and hydrofluorocarbons, which contribute significantly to air pollution and global warming.

"SLCP mitigation offers immediate dual benefits — improved air quality and accelerated climate action. This plan is not just about future goals, it is about immediate impacts," Saini said.

Highlighting the challenges posed by industrialization, urbanization, and rising pollution, the chief minister said the state government has worked closely with experts to develop a data-driven and action-oriented roadmap. "This plan is a collective responsibility. A high-level committee will be constituted to coordinate efforts across departments and ensure implementation in mission mode," he said.

Saini noted that about 5,600 tonnes of solid waste are generated daily across urban areas in the state. While 77 per cent is being scientifically managed, the remaining 23 per cent remains unaddressed. To close this gap, the government plans to set up 13 Integrated Solid Waste Management Plants across Haryana.

He also said that legacy waste at dumping grounds is being cleared, with 50 per cent of the accumulated garbage already disposed of scientifically.

On e-waste, the chief minister informed that 42 recyclers are currently operating in the state. Plans are underway to establish e-waste collection centres in every district to streamline disposal.

Biomedical waste management was also highlighted. "Approximately 22 tonnes of biomedical waste are generated daily from around 7,000 hospitals. This is being fully treated through 11 common biomedical waste treatment facilities," Saini said.

Water pollution control, water reuse, and rainwater harvesting are also key components of the SEP. The chief minister said the state has a sewage treatment capacity of 2,343 million litres per day (MLD), of which 74 per cent is currently utilised. Efforts are on to reach 100 per cent utilisation by connecting all discharge points to the sewerage network.

Saini added that the Masani Barrage in Rewari is being developed as a pilot project to reuse treated sewage water for agriculture and other purposes. "This model will be replicated across the state," he said.

In a major initiative to combat air pollution, the state government has launched the Clean Air Project for Sustainable Development in partnership with the World Bank. With a budget of Rs 3,600 crore, the project will include the procurement of 500 electric buses for Gurugram, Faridabad, and Sonipat.

Haryana Environment Minister Rao Narbir Singh was also present at the launch.

Zerin Osho of IGSD lauded Haryana’s leadership, saying, "Haryana's SEP is the first in the country to adopt a non-CO₂ focus beyond traditional frameworks. It is a dynamic and responsive plan with national significance." She added that the dual strategy adopted by Haryana — cutting non-CO₂ emissions in the short term and CO₂ in the long term — could serve as a model for other Indian states.

"This will ensure long-term food and socio-economic security for Haryana while offering a roadmap for others to follow," Osho said.