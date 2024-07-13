Haryana CM launches two environmental protection schemes

Chandigarh, Jul 13 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh on Saturday launched two schemes aimed at encouraging tree plantation and increasing the green cover as part of efforts towards environmental protection.

The government will provide Rs 30 per tree to the 'Van Mitra' for planting and protecting trees under the 'Van Mitra' scheme in July and August.

Under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam Yojana', trees planted by the people will be entrusted to 'Van Mitras' for care and protection for which they will be provided Rs 10 per tree per month from September in the first year by the government and Rs 8 per month in the second year, according to an official release.

Saini launched these schemes during the 75th state-level 'Van Mahotsav' held in Karnal.

The CM also inaugurated an 'Oxy-van' in Karnal - a 40-hectare forested area for which work had started under then chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in June 2021.

The 'Oxy-van' features the development of nine different types of forests. "To date, 10,000 trees have already been planted in the 'Oxy-van'. Today, an additional 20,000 saplings were planted simultaneously by various social-religious organizations, students, and NCC cadets," said the release.

The CM said on the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a unique campaign in the name of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' in Delhi.

The PM had said that "the respect we give to our mother who gave us birth, we must give the same respect to mother earth who nurtured us".

Saini affirmed the Haryana government's commitment to enhancing the state's greenery and reducing pollution, in alignment with the Prime Minister's vision.

The CM pointed towards the growing global concern over environmental pollution and said this year, temperatures in several districts of Haryana reached as high as 50 degrees Celsius.

He emphasised the urgent need for collective action to combat this crisis.

He appealed to every family to plant at least one tree as a simple yet impactful step towards environmental conservation.

He also encouraged individuals to commemorate significant personal milestones such as a child's birthday, a wedding anniversary, or any joyful occasion by planting a tree.

Saini, while referring to the Covid pandemic, said that "it had taught us that oxygen is most important for saving life on this earth".

Keeping this in mind, the government started a scheme to develop 'Oxy-vans' on an area of 5 to 100 acres in every district for environmental protection.

In the year 2022-23, 22 'Oxy-vans' have been established in urban and rural areas.

The CM said many schemes have been started to make Haryana green.

To increase the forest area, 22,425 hectares of area in Gurugram, Nuh, Rewari and Mahendragarh districts falling in the Aravalli hills has been notified as reserved forest in the year 2023-24 and Rs 6 crore has been spent on its conservation.

Saini said the government has started the 'Pranavayu Devta' pension scheme as an expression of gratitude towards trees above 75 years of age.

Under this scheme, a provision of pension of Rs 2,750 per year per tree has been made for the maintenance of trees.

An amount of Rs 2,750 per tree has been deposited in the bank accounts of the guardians of 3,819 trees in the year 2023-24.

Saini said like every year, a target has been set to plant approximately 1.5 crore saplings across Haryana this year.

Since October 2014, the state has successfully planted around 18 crore saplings.

To ensure the effectiveness of these efforts, the forest department will regularly map and monitor the growth of both newly planted and existing trees through geo-tagging drones, he said.

He said the government has developed herbal parks in various districts for the conservation and promotion of medicinal plants. PTI CHS RT RT