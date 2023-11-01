Haryana CM launches two healthcare initiatives

Chandigarh, Nov 1 (PTI) Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday launched two healthcare initiatives, including an expanded 'Ayushman Bharat-Chirayu Haryana Yojana', that will benefit people with an annual income of up to Rs 3 lakh.

The initiatives launched on the occasion of Haryana's formation day will enhance healthcare and well-being of the people, an official statement said.

Under the 'Ayushman Bharat-Chirayu Haryana Yojana', Khattar extended its coverage to families with an annual income up to Rs 3 lakh.

It was earlier limited to families with an annual income up to Rs 1.8 lakh, the statement said. This extension now encompasses an additional 38,000 families, providing them with access to the scheme's benefits, it said.

The chief minister also launched a cashless health facility under the 'Ayushman Bharat-Chirayu Haryana' scheme for government employees, pensioners and accredited journalists.

This facility will offer cashless treatment for 1,340 diseases across 569 empanelled hospitals in Haryana, the statement said.

Khattar inaugurated both schemes at a meeting here during which he also distributed Ayushman/Chirayu scheme cards to eligible families.

The state government had earlier this year introduced 'the Chirayu Haryana Yojana' to further extend the Ayushman Bharat scheme's reach and inclusivity. PTI SUN AS AS ANB ANB