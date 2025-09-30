Haryana CM meets family of ex-minister Harmel Tohra, expresses condolence for his death

Patiala, Sep 30 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday met the bereaved family members of former Punjab minister Harmel Singh Tohra, who passed away recently.

Harmel Singh passed away on September 21 after prolonged illness at a private hospital in Mohali. He was 77. He was the son-in-law of late Akali stalwart Gurcharan Singh Tohra.

Arriving at the Tohra family residence in Tohra village in Nabha block here, CM Saini expressed heartfelt condolences to the family members, including the late leader's two sons.

Expressing deep sorrow, he said that Harmel Singh was a respected and popular leader of Punjab, who always kept in touch with people's issues.

"During his political career, Sardar Harmel Singh achieved remarkable heights and earned immense love and respect from the people of Punjab. His memory will always inspire us. I am confident that his sons will carry forward his legacy of social service and commitment to the welfare of the poor," the Haryana CM said.

Speaking to the media later, Saini said the vandalism of a Mahatma Gandhi statue at Tavistock Square in London on Monday was "highly unfortunate."