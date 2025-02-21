Haryana CM meets family of late Himachal leader Kishan Kapoor, pays tribute

Dharamshala (HP) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited Dharamshala on Friday to pay his respects to the late Kishan Kapoor, former Kangra MP and three-time Himachal Pradesh minister.

Kishan Kapoor, a prominent Gaddi leader, passed away on February 1 at PGI Chandigarh after a prolonged illness. He was 74.

Saini visited Kapoor's residence, offering condolences to his family and acknowledged his significant contributions to the region.

Arriving by helicopter from Chandigarh in the morning, Saini landed at Sai Ground, Dharamshala. He spent about half an hour with the bereaved family before returning to Chandigarh the same way.

Kapoor had an illustrious political career, having been elected MLA from Dharamshala five times and serving as a minister in the state government thrice (1998, 2008, and 2017).

In 2019, he was elected as an MP from the Kangra parliamentary constituency. He is survived by his wife Rekha Kapoor, son Shashwat Kapoor and daughter Pragati Kapoor.