Haryana CM Nayab Saini flags off Panipat marathon

Chandigarh, Oct 27 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday urged the youth to adopt a healthy lifestyle and stay away from drugs as he flagged of a marathon in Panipat.

Speaking to reporters, Saini said the purpose of marathons is to keep the body healthy so that the state and the country can progress at a greater pace of development.

Thousands of people -- youth, women and children -- took part in the event in Panipat, he said.

The marathon was being held in three categories -- 5 km, 10 km and 21 km.

"Such events help us stay away from diseases and stay healthy," the chief minister said.

Urging the youth to stay away from drugs, he said that their addiction should be towards sports and studies. Such marathons should be regularly organised, it also helps foster brotherhood, he said.