Haryana CM Nayab Saini hails RSS's contribution towards nation-building

Chandigarh, Oct 2 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday hailed the RSS's contribution to nation-building and also said the Sangh has continuously inspired the youth towards patriotism, character building and selfless service to society.

Founded in 1925, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has not only strengthened the cultural rebuilding of the nation but has also written a new chapter of selfless service in times of crisis, Saini said in one of the series of posts on X on the occasion of RSS's centenary.

The RSS, founded by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar on the day of Vijayadashmi in 1925, has completed 100 years.

The organisation is considered the ideological fountainhead of the ruling BJP.

The Sangh and its Swayamsevaks played a significant role in India's freedom struggle, with the nation always being the foremost priority for the Sangh, the CM said.

In another post, Saini said the RSS has always inspired patriotism in youth, character-building, and selfless service to society, for which every Swayamsevak deserves praise.

"RSS's pledge...- Together in times of crisis. - A strong India through education-- A healthy society through service," he said in another post.

In another post, he wrote, RSS volunteers do not ask about each other's caste; the feeling of casteism does not exist here. Completely free from high-low distinctions and untouchability.." During the historic journey of RSS, the views expressed by great personalities of India like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh clearly demonstrate the Sangh's dedication, sacrifice and continuous service, Saini said. PTI SUN AMJ AMJ