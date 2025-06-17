Haryana CM Nayab Saini underlines importance of zero tolerance for crime

Chandigarh, Jun 18 (PTI) Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the law and order situation in Haryana and the ongoing excise auctions.

Underlining the government's zero tolerance for crime, Saini said that maintaining robust law and order is the utmost priority of the government, according to an official statement.

The chief minister issued stern directives to the Home Department to launch a "high-octane drive" against criminals and ensure police presence across Haryana.

He expressed concern over the recent killing of a liquor contractor in Kurukshetra. The contractor was shot dead by unidentified assailants.

The CM directed the director general of police (DGP) to take prompt action against the culprits.

Saini also asked the DGP to take immediate steps to provide security to all citizens who reported threats and extortion calls.

He underscored the importance of instilling the fear of law among wrongdoers and anti-social elements, thereby ensuring a safer environment for the citizens.

He mandated that regular and rigorous monitoring of these critical cases must be ensured at the highest levels.

He directed that the State Task Force (STF) should be provided with more manpower and resources to expedite the resolution of all pending cases within a strict time-bound framework.

Reviewing the performance of the Excise and Taxation Department, he directed officers to complete the ongoing auction process and ensure that the due revenue is realised.

In the excise auction, the state has been able to auction the majority of the excise zones. So far, 934 excise zones have been auctioned and a revenue of Rs 11,054 crore has been generated. It is significantly higher than last year's Rs 5,037 crore, according to the statement.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Rajesh Khullar, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sumita Misra, Commissioner and Secretary to Haryana Government (Excise and Taxation) Ashima Brar, and Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur. PTI SUN DIV DIV