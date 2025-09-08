Haryana CM Nayab Saini visits Bhagwant Mann in hospital

Chandigarh, Sep 8 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini met his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann at a private hospital in Mohali and enquired about his health on Monday morning.

Mann, 51, was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali after he complained of exhaustion and low heart rate on September 5.

According to a statement issued by the hospital on Sunday, Mann is progressing well and his vitals are normal.

On Friday, a meeting of the Punjab cabinet, which was to be chaired by Mann, was postponed due to his illness. He was also unable to accompany AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on a visit to flood-affected areas on Thursday. PTI SUN DIV DIV