Haryana CM Nayab Saini visits Radha Soami Satsang Beas, meets sect chief

Chandigarh, Jun 28 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB), close to Amritsar, on Friday.

The Haryana CM met the RSSB sect chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon at his residence there. Saini was accompanied by transport minister Aseem Goel.

According to an official statement, it was a "courtesy" meeting.

In a post in Hindi on X, Saini wrote "Met Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon Ji, the spiritual head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas. Under his able leadership, RSSB has been at the forefront of many community service efforts. On this occasion, received guidance from Baba Gurinder Ji on various spiritual and social issues." The sect has a large number of followers across the country and the country's top political leaders visit the sect headquarters from time to time.

The Haryana chief minister later visited to the Golden Temple in Amritsar and paid obeisance. PTI SUN OZ NB NB