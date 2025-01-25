Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini turns 55, a look at his political journey

New Delhi: Several top BJP leaders including UP CM Yogi Adityanath extended birthday greetings to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini as he turned 55 on Saturday. Born on January 25, 1970, in Mizapur Majra, Ambala, Saini's life is a testament to his dedication to public service and his meteoric rise within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Advertisment

His journey from a modest village near Ambala to the pinnacle of state politics embodies a narrative of unwavering determination and grassroots engagement.

Raised in a Haryanvi Saini family with roots in Mangoli Jattan village, Kurukshetra, Saini's early education laid the foundation for his future endeavours.

He pursued a Bachelor of Arts at B.R. Ambedkar Bihar University in Muzaffarpur before obtaining a law degree from Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Meerut.

Advertisment

Saini's political journey started within the organisational framework of the BJP, where he initially served as a computer operator in Ambala.

His ascent was swift; he soon became the general secretary of the Haryana BJP's Kisan Morcha and an influential figure in the youth wing.

His dedication caught the eye of then-Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, fostering a partnership that would shape his political trajectory.

Advertisment

In 2014, Saini stepped into electoral politics, securing a victory in the Naraingarh constituency as an MLA, which led to his role as a Minister of State in the Haryana government.

His political prowess was further demonstrated in 2019 with his significant win in the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat.

As an MP, he was notably active in parliamentary activities and initiatives aimed at improving farmers' welfare.

Advertisment

In March 2024, Saini assumed the role of Chief Minister, succeeding Khattar.

His administration has focused on social welfare, infrastructure, and minority empowerment, with policies including increased financial limits for village councils, the abolition of minimum electricity charges, and affordable housing schemes.

His leadership has been instrumental in strengthening the BJP's support among the OBC community, a key demographic in Haryana.

Advertisment

Married to Suman Devi with two children, Saini keeps his personal life out of the public eye, letting his political achievements speak for him.

His understated yet effective leadership style has earned him the reputation of a 'dark horse' in politics - often underestimated but profoundly impactful, especially in connecting with diverse caste groups.

With the BJP securing a third term in the latest assembly elections, Saini's agenda includes further advancements in education, healthcare, and rural development, aiming to position Haryana as a model of governance and public welfare.