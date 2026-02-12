Haryana CM offered BJP ticket from Sangrur, sought closed-door meeting: Punjab AAP MLA

Chandigarh, Feb 12 (PTI) Punjab Aam Aadmi Party MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj on Thursday claimed that Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini offered her a BJP ticket from Sangrur seat to contest the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, which she refused, saying that she was committed to her party.

Meanwhile, Haryana CM media secretary Praveen Attrey dubbed Bharaj's allegation as baseless and said it was the AAP's modus operandi to tell lies to divert attention of the people from the real issues.

Addressing media persons here, Bharaj, the MLA from Sangrur seat, claimed that under the BJP's "Operation Lotus", Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini tried to approach her and contacted her a few days ago.

He gave a proposal for a closed- door meeting, she claimed.

They (BJP) need candidates from all constituencies, she stated.

He offered me a BJP ticket from the Sangrur seat to contest elections, she claimed.

"I was told that whatever demand I put forward will be fulfilled," she added.

"Through the media, I want to tell the Haryana CM that whatever she is today, she is because of the AAP and people of Punjab", said the first-time MLA.

Referring to her association with the AAP, Bharaj said she was the first woman polling agent in Bharaj village at the age of 19 in 2014.

She said at that time, she was impressed by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann for their youth-oriented policies.

"After which I joined the party. I have been working as a dedicated worker since 2014, she said.

A daughter of a small farmer was given the ticket by the AAP when she was 27, she said, adding that people made her the Sangrur MLA in 2022.

"I want to tell Saini saab, he should not be under any misconception that we will fall prey to this kind of politics. We came into politics to change the system and committed ourselves to ensuring better health care and education for the people of Punjab, she noted.

"I want to tell Saini that he should not worry whether I will contest the 2027 assembly elections or not, and from where and how I will contest. He should worry about Haryana," she said.

Referring to Saini's frequent visits to poll-bound Punjab, she said the way Saini is roaming in the state these days, it appears that the BJP has sent him on deputation to Punjab.

We are the dedicated workers of the AAP, she said.

AAP general secretary and media in-charge Baltej Pannu said under Operation Lotus, the BJP had earlier too approached many of the party MLAs.

Lashing out at the Haryana chief minister, Pannu said Saini is saying that they want to bring the Haryana model to Punjab. "But we want to tell him he should keep this model there only".

All our MLAs come from humble backgrounds, said Pannu, while adding that our MLAs have never shifted their loyalties.

He further claimed that during the past four years of the government, many attempts were made to break away our MLAs from the party.