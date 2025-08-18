Haryana CM orders construction of 61 km paver block roads in Panchkula

Chandigarh, Aug 18 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed the construction of pavement blocks to replace 'kutcha' roads in 19 villages in the hilly areas of Morni and Kalka in Panchkula district, officials said on Monday.

These 61 km paver block roads will be 12 feet wide to ensure smooth traffic flow for locals he said while presiding over a review meeting with officials of the Public Works and Forest department.

He instructed that work should begin promptly in these villages after obtaining the no-objection certificate (NoC) from the Forest Department.

The chief minister also ordered strengthening and widening of roads, including Panipat–Safidon (41 km), Safidon–Jind (21.65 km), Saha Chowk–Panchkula-Yamunanagar four lane, Saha Chowk–Kalpi and Tohana–Ratia roads.

Among other projects in Panchkula, Saini asked officials to expedite work on Thapali Badisher–Koti (1.68 km), Pinjore Mallah–Mangniwala (1.20 km) and Gobindpur–Thathar (5.35 km) roads.

Principal Secretary to the chief minister Arun Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary (PWD) Anurag Agarwal and senior officers of the two departments attended the meeting. PTI SUN OZ OZ