Haryana CM orders deduction of salary of two Joint Commissioners, two Dy Municipal Commissioners

Chandigarh, Nov 9 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday ordered to deduct the 15 days salary of two joint commissioners, two deputy municipal commissioners and an executive officer due to delay in implementing the Shehri Swamitva Scheme.

Apart from this, Gurugram Municipal Corporation clerk Sandeep Kumar was suspended with immediate effect in a case of demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000.

Different schemes of each department are monitored from the CM dashboard cell at the chief minister's residence, according to an official release.

In this series, a confirmation cell talks to the beneficiaries over phone and takes their feedback. After the implementation of the schemes, the beneficiaries are asked about their experience.

In a case in Gurugram, a beneficiary of the Shehri Swamitva Scheme was being made to run around for two years despite depositing full amount and Sandeep Kumar, the clerk, had demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000.

The chief minister took strict cognizance of this and suspended the clerk with immediate effect.

In Ambala, Sonipat and Nuh, the beneficiaries told the confirmation cell over phone that the full amount had been deposited a year ago, but the officials have not yet got the conveyance deed done and made them run around the office again and again.

The chief minister immediately issued instructions to deduct half a month's salary of all the concerned officers and said that no officer will be spared for negligence in implementing the government schemes.

On the orders of the chief minister, the commissioner and secretary of the urban local bodies department deducted 15 days salary of MC Gurugram Joint Commissioner Akhilesh Yadav, MC Ambala Joint Commissioner Puneet and Deputy Municipal Commissioner Deepak Sura, MC Sonipat Deputy Municipal Commissioner Hardeep and Nuh Municipal Corporation Executive Officer Arun Nandal.

Clear instructions have been given by Saini that the execution of the conveyance deed should be ensured within two days of payment of the full amount.

The commissioner and secretary of the department directed the officers to ensure the execution of the conveyance deed in pending cases under the Shehri Swamitva Scheme in the next three days and submit the report.

Apart from this, the execution of the conveyance deed of 100 such cases in which the full amount has been paid should also be completed by November 14.

Under the scheme, ownership certificates are issued to the owners of properties in 'abadi' areas of erstwhile villages which have been included in the municipalities. PTI CHS AS AS