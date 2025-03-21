Haryana CM pays tribute to BJP veteran Debendra Pradhan in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Mar 21 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini paid tribute to former Union minister Debendra Pradhan, who died earlier this week, in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Accompanied by Haryana's School Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda, Saini came to the city to pay tribute to the BJP veteran, the father of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Saini also met Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who presented him with a silver filigree artwork.

Pradhan had passed away in Delhi on March 17 at 84. He was Union Minister of State for Surface Transport and Agriculture in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee. PTI AAM AAM SOM