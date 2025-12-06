Haryana CM pays tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar

Chandigarh, Dec 6 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini paid floral tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar, the architect of India's Constitution, on his 69th death anniversary on Saturday.

On the occasion, Saini said Baba Saheb's thoughts, principles and struggle are a source of inspiration not only for the Indian society but for all of humanity.

"Every chapter of his life teaches us that even in difficult circumstances, strong willpower, education and dedication towards equality can bring a positive change in society," a statement quoted the chief minister as saying.

Saini said Dr Ambedkar not only established democratic values in the Constitution of India but also laid the foundation for ensuring equal rights and justice for every section of the society.

He continuously fought against social discrimination and described education as the most effective medium for social upliftment.

Baba Saheb's teachings and his ideas will continue to inspire the society forever, the chief minister said, adding that his unwavering commitment towards equality, justice and human rights will continue to illuminate our path.

Saini said the Haryana government, following the ideals of Dr Ambedkar, is committed to connecting the deprived, economically weak and backward sections of the society with the mainstream.

The state government has implemented several welfare policies to ensure quality education, employment, social security and equality of opportunities, he added.