Haryana CM promises govt job to one member each of 121 families who lost kin in 1984 riots

Chandigarh, Aug 25 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday announced that a government job will be given to one member from each of the 121 families in the state who have lost their kin in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Making the announcement during the ongoing monsoon session of the Haryana Assembly, Saini said the state government is committed to ensuring justice and support for the affected families.

"During my visits to various places across the state, the affected families share what they had to bear," Saini said.

He said that during the 1984 riots, "In Haryana, approximately 20 gurdwaras, 221 houses, 154 shops, 57 factories, three rail coaches and 85 vehicles were set ablaze. A total of 58 people were injured and 121 lost their lives." The chief minister appealed to the affected families to submit the name of one eligible family member to the Haryana Chief Secretary, through the deputy commissioner of their respective districts.

Instructions in this regard will be issued shortly, he said.