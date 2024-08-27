Haryana CM rejects opposition 'narrative', says Jats patriots, will vote BJP

Chandigarh, Aug 27 (PTI) Jats are patriots and will vote for the BJP in the October 1 Assembly polls in Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Tuesday, dismissing the opposition's "narrative" that the state's predominant community was miffed with the saffron party.

Saini was speaking to reporters after BJP leader Kiran Choudhry was declared elected unopposed in the Rajya Sabha bypoll from Haryana after the deadline for withdrawal of nomination ended at 3 pm on Tuesday.

Asked to react to the opposition's claim that Jats, farmers, and Muslims were not with the BJP, Saini said, "There is no such factor. I held a rally in Tosham (recently), in which Jat Samaj openly raised their hands and said they will vote for Bharatiya Janata Party (in the polls)".

Jats are Haryana's most influential group comprising more than 25 per cent of the state's electorate.

Saini's statement assumes significance in the backdrop of the controversy stoked by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut who suggested that the farmers' protests could have led to a Bangladesh-like situation in the country if the top leadership was not strong enough.

Thousands of farmers from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and other places had held an agitation at Delhi's borders for several months over the now-repealed farm laws.

The BJP had named Choudhry, 69, a prominent face from the Jat community and daughter-in-law of former Haryana chief minister Bansi Lal, as its nominee for the bypoll shortly after she resigned from the assembly a week ago and nearly two months after she switched over from the Congress.

Saini hit out at former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, alleging he exploited Jats. Hooda was the chief minister for two terms between 2005-2014.

"Hooda exploited Jats too. Congress people are trying to set a narrative that Jats won't vote (for BJP in the polls). Why will they not give (vote), Jats are giving votes to BJP. Jats are patriots, they want to give their contribution to the country's development. They don't want to contribute to Hooda's (personal) development," said Saini.

Saini also alleged that the Congress was trying to build a narrative surrounding the Scheduled Caste community. He asserted that the community is also going to vote in big numbers for the BJP.

"They talk about Muslims too. Muslims too will vote (for BJP). The schemes which (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi launches are for the entire population of the country. There is no discrimination based on Hindus or Muslims.

"It is the Congress that discriminates by raising Hindu-Muslim (issue). They also promote casteism, which is unfortunate," he said.

Choudhry said the people of Haryana are happy with the work done by the BJP government.

Considered a bete-noire of Hooda when she was in the Congress, Choudhry claimed that the opposition party in Haryana was reduced to "baap-beta party (Bhupinder Hooda and his MP-son Deepender)".

"Both dream of becoming the CM and they have nothing to do with the people's welfare. They looted the farmers and the poor. Lands were acquired and sold to big builders (during Hooda's rule). I used to feel ashamed when people called that (Hooda) government a 'CLU (Change of Land Use) Sarkar (government)'," said Choudhry.

Congress is known for scoring self goals and that is what they are going to do in coming times, she added.

When Hooda was the chief minister, Tosham and Bhiwani were discriminated against, she said.

"Their intention was to finish Bansi Lal's name. They wanted to cut the tree from which they grew, but they failed to realise they could never do that".

Choudhry is the daughter-in-law of former chief minister Bansi Lal and represented the Tosham seat in the Haryana Assembly.

On the Congress targeting the Saini government after state BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli sought the postponement of Assembly polls, citing holidays before and after the election date that could lead to lower voter turnout, Saini said, "The Congress is worried that if the voting percentage is high, their margin of defeat will also rise".

The BJP will register a comprehensive win in the polls, Saini said. PTI SUN RHL RHL