Haryana CM reviews progress of ongoing Urban Local Bodies dept projects

Chandigarh, Oct 24 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday chaired a meeting with district municipal commissioners and municipal commissioners to review various projects being executed by the Urban Local Bodies department.

Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel was also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, Saini reviewed the progress of ongoing sanitation and cleanliness drive, work done under making stray cattle free city, issues related to property IDs, repair of roads, Samadhan Shivir and other development works, said an official statement.

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is the most significant cleanliness campaign which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. So, dedicated efforts should be made to ensure that Haryana emerges as a leading state in having cleanliness and improved drainage systems in all the civic bodies across the state, Saini said.

The civic bodies doing good work in the Swachhata campaign will be honoured, he added.

Saini said that making Gurugram a smart city is on the priority list of the state government. So, officers should work meticulously to expedite the works related to cleanliness in the city.

Giving directions regarding resolving the problem of waterlogging on streets, Saini said that the officers concerned should first emphasise providing a temporary resolution to timely drainage of water till the time the projects related to the drainage system are completed.

Saini also directed officials to strengthen roads in the civic bodies to make them pothole free.

Repair of the roads should be expedited and monitored by the officials concerned, and the entire work should be done within a stipulated time, he said.

While discussing another issue, he directed that the officials should take quick action on the complaints pertaining to burning of dry waste, including garbage and horticultural waste like leaves are burnt which leads to thick smoke and toxic fumes, he said.

Officials should ensure that a proper garbage disposal system should be in place. Besides this, they should also focus on formulating new plans to ensure cleanliness and tackling this issue based on the suggestions received from the public, Saini said.

He directed that dedicated efforts should be made to encourage the people not to abandon cattle on roads, as he directed the officials to ensure timely relocation of stray cattle in 'gaushalas' and 'nandishalas' across the state.

Saini that the government is giving grants for making gaushala on Panchayat land. Identification of such persons who habitually abandon their cattles should be done and strict action should be ensured against those found guilty, he said.

Reviewing the progress of the ongoing Samadhan Shivirs, the chief minister told the officials concerned should make every effort to ensure that the grievance of every complainant is resolved on a priority basis.

Specific desks should be set up for resolving specific problems raised in the Samadhan Shivirs, he said, adding that officials should also take feedback from people visiting the Shivirs.

Recently, Saini directed the officials to hold "Samadhan Shivirs" in municipal bodies to address public concerns.

The chief minister said that officers should also ensure that the staff doing day-to-day dealing with the public should have a humble approach to resolving the problems of the complainant.

He made it clear that if any citizen approaches, citing that they had to run from pillar to post to get their problem resolved, which still exists, then strict action would be taken against those found guilty.

Meanwhile, during the meeting, the chief minister was apprised that Samadhan Shivirs are being organised at all 88 municipalities daily from 9 am to 11 am from October 22.

Chief Secretary T V S N Prasad, Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Rajesh Khullar, Commissioner and Secretary, Urban Local Bodies Department, Vikas Gupta, were among those present in the meeting. PTI SUN NB NB