Haryana CM Saini accuses Delhi's AAP dispensation of politics over water shortage issue

Kurukshetra (Haryana), Jun 17 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday accused the AAP dispensation in Delhi of indulging in politics over the national capital's water shortage issue.

Referring to AAP's repeated claims that Haryana is not releasing Delhi's full quota of water and causing a scarcity in the national capital, Saini said his government is not only releasing the full share but much more.

He told reporters that Haryana cares for Delhi residents.

Accusing the AAP dispensation of indulging in politics over the issue, Saini said, "AAP apne girebaan mein jhankey (AAP must look inwards)." "They have failed to fulfil the promises made to the people because they concentrated more on corruption," he said and added that AAP must divert its attention from "corruption" and concentrate on public welfare.

Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Monday visited the Wazirabad barrage and appealed to the Haryana government to release water in the Yamuna.

The Yamuna's water comes from Haryana into the Wazirabad pond from where it is supplied to treatment plants of Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla, she said.

Saini, however, said the AAP government in Delhi failed to develop a distribution system during its 10-year tenure and is accusing Haryana for the city's water shortage.

He appealed to the people of Delhi to expose people who indulge in "corruption but fail to improve the system".

Meanwhile, Saini said the BJP will return to power in Haryana for the third consecutive time and with a bigger mandate.

Haryana goes to the polls later this year.

Speaking to reporters after attending a party workers' meeting, Saini lashed out at the Congress and accused it of spreading lies.

He claimed that the BJP will soon "expose" the Congress.

During the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress tried to spread lies by saying that the Constitution would be changed and reservation end if the BJP returned to power with a bigger mandate, Saini said.

BJP workers will not allow the Congress to sell its lies, he added.